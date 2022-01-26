Can Cannabis compound CBD combat COVID-19 infection?
- Researchers say that a popular non-psychoactive compound derived from marijuana might help prevent or treat COVID-19, but it still warrants further investigation, source Reuters.
- Several recent laboratory studies of cannabidiol, or CBD, have shown promising results, attracting media attention.
- A recently published in the Journal of Natural Products suggests that high doses of CBG and CBDA do prevent the coronavirus from breaking into cells.
- By binding to the spike protein, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease, the researchers found.
- The study was led by Richard van Breemen from Oregon State University. He told Reuters that the doses his team tested were non-toxic to cells. It is not clear yet that similarly high doses would be safe for humans.
- Marsha Rosner of the University of Chicago with her team found that CBD appeared to help curb SARS-CoV-2 in infected cells in laboratory experiments. "Our findings do not say this will work in patients. Our findings make a strong case for a clinical trial," she said.
- Rosner and colleagues found that CBD did not keep the coronavirus from infecting cells in test tubes, but it acted soon after the virus entered the cells, blocking it from making copies of itself in part via effects on the inflammatory protein interferon. They found similar effects in infected mice, according to a report in Science Advances.
- When they looked at a group of adults with severe epilepsy who are given small doses of CBD, it was observed that those who were taking the approved CBD drug had lower rates of COVID-19. But a backward look at a small number of patients does not yield conclusive information. Only randomized clinical trials can do that, Rosner said.
- It was found that small doses of THC did not keep the virus out of cells or prevent it from replicating, her team found.
- "Not only did THC not work, but combining it with CBD prevented CBD from working," Rosner said.
- According to research published recently in the journal Science Advances, evidence suggests that people—not lab mice, and not isolated human cells, but human beings—who were prescribed regular high-potency doses of CBD were less likely to contract COVID.
- “Our research suggest that CBD and its metabolite 7-OH-CBD,” which is a compound produced after the body processes CBD, “can block SARS-Cov-2 infection at early and even later stages of infection,” wrote the researchers, led by academics at the University of Chicago.
- A promising new study out of Canada offers data that some cannabis strains help reduce a specific type of inflammatory distress—called a “cytokine storm”—that precedes severe cases of acute respiratory distress due to Covid-19.
- The study found cannabis may “tame” or reduce the severity of Covid-19. One of the main causes of severe coronavirus that proceeds acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is an influx of “pro-inflammatory cytokines,” which is also known as the “cytokine storm.”
- The treatment addition of cannabis extracts helps “curb inflammation and prevent fibrosis, and lead to disease remission.”
- Out of the seven cannabis strains used in this study, three were deemed the “most effective.” These three strains “profoundly” helped to reduce these inflammatory cytokine storms: “down-regulation of COX2, TNFα, IL-6, CCL2, and other cytokines and pathways related to inflammation and fibrosis.”
- Taken together, these findings are fueling a misconception that smoking cannabis or taking OTC CBD drops are a useful tool against COVID. They’re not.
- What the findings may mean that cannabis-derived medicines or preparations might supplement vaccines in the struggle to end nearly two-year-long COVID-19 pandemic.
- Multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF), MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF), Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCQX:HRVSF), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF).
- Cannabis growers and distributors: Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY); Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC); Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON); Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ:ACB); HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO); OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI); Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL); GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG).