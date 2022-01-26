European shares advance as investors await Fed policy decision
Jan. 26, 2022 4:21 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- London +1.46%.
- Germany +1.75%.
- France +1.68%. French consumer confidence dipped in January, as concerns over inflation weighed on the euro zone’s second biggest economy.
- January Consumer confidence slipped to 99 points from 100 in December vs. Reuters forecast of 98 points.
- The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.5%, with travel and leisure stocks leading gains.
- Global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.
- The yield on German 10-year bunds gained to -0.071% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields were up to 1.181%.
- The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down to 1.775% from 1.784%.
- The euro hovered near 1-month lows versus the dollar and yen, hurt by concerns about the potential for military conflict in Ukraine and ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting - Reuters.
- The euro slipped 0.07% to $1.12945 after hitting $1.12640 overnight for the first time since Dec. 21. It was little changed at 128.69 yen, after touching 128.25 in the previous session, also a first since Dec. 21.
- Elsewhere, sterling was little changed at $1.3503 after dipping to $1.3436 overnight, its lowest in more than three weeks.
- In addition to jitters over Ukraine and the Fed, sterling is contending with political uncertainty at home, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson under investigation for possible COVID-19 lockdown breaches.
- In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin firmed to around $37,200, after hitting a low of $32,950.72 at the start of the week - a level seen for the first time since July. It has halved in value from its all-time peak at $69,000 in November.
- European futures higher. FTSE +1.62%; CAC +1.19%; DAX +1.89% and EURO STOXX +1.98%.