European shares advance as investors await Fed policy decision

Jan. 26, 2022 4:21 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • London +1.46%.
  • Germany +1.75%.
  • France +1.68%. French consumer confidence dipped in January, as concerns over inflation weighed on the euro zone’s second biggest economy.
  • January Consumer confidence slipped to 99 points from 100 in December vs. Reuters forecast of 98 points.
  • The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 1.5%, with travel and leisure stocks leading gains.
  • Global investors are focused on the latest policy update from the Fed when its two-day meeting ends.
  • The yield on German 10-year bunds gained to -0.071% and 10-year U.K. government debt known as gilts yields were up to 1.181%.
  • The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was down to 1.775% from 1.784%.
  • The euro hovered near 1-month lows versus the dollar and yen, hurt by concerns about the potential for military conflict in Ukraine and ahead of the Federal Reserve meeting - Reuters.
  • The euro slipped 0.07% to $1.12945 after hitting $1.12640 overnight for the first time since Dec. 21. It was little changed at 128.69 yen, after touching 128.25 in the previous session, also a first since Dec. 21.
  • Elsewhere, sterling was little changed at $1.3503 after dipping to $1.3436 overnight, its lowest in more than three weeks.
  • In addition to jitters over Ukraine and the Fed, sterling is contending with political uncertainty at home, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson under investigation for possible COVID-19 lockdown breaches.
  • In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin firmed to around $37,200, after hitting a low of $32,950.72 at the start of the week - a level seen for the first time since July. It has halved in value from its all-time peak at $69,000 in November.
  • European futures higher. FTSE +1.62%; CAC +1.19%; DAX +1.89% and EURO STOXX +1.98%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.