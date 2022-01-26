Chunghwa Telecom GAAP EPS of NT$1.11, revenue of NT$59.89B; issues FY22 guidance
Jan. 26, 2022 4:41 AM ETChunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (CHT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Chunghwa Telecom press release (NYSE:CHT): Q4 GAAP EPS of NT$1.11.
- Revenue of NT$59.89B (+0.7% Y/Y).
- For 2022, the company expects total revenue to increase by NT$ 2.32~NT$3.52 billion, or 1.1%~1.7%, to NT$212.80~NT$214.00 billion as compared to the un-audited consolidated total revenue of 2021 vs. estimated growth of 2.29% Y/Y.
- Operating costs and expenses for 2022 are expected to increase by NT$3.24~NT$3.63 billion, or 2.0%~2.2%, to NT$168.42~NT$168.81 billion as compared to the prior year.
- Income from operations is expected to decrease by NT$ 0.38 billion, to an increase by NT$ 1.15 billion, or -0.8%~2.6%, to NT$44.55~NT$46.08 billion, year over year.
- Income before income tax and net income attributable to stockholders of the parent are expected to be NT$44.58~NT$46.83 billion and NT$34.11~NT$36.04 billion, respectively.
- Basic earnings per share is expected to be NT$4.40~NT$4.65.