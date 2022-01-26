Essity Aktiebolag Non-GAAP EPS of SEK3.14, revenue of SEK34.23B
Jan. 26, 2022 4:50 AM ETEssity AB (publ) (ESSYY), ETTYFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Essity Aktiebolag press release (OTCPK:ESSYY): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of SEK3.14.
- Revenue of SEK34.23B (+10.6% Y/Y).
- Looking ahead : "We will implement further price increases in 2022. We are continuing to deliver in line with our strategy for profitable growth and increased shareholder value. Through innovation, digitalization, sustainability initiatives and efficiency improvements, we are increasing the company’s competitiveness. Our new target for sales growth of more than 5% includes both organic sales growth and acquisitions. We are prioritizing to grow in the categories with the highest profitability."