Midland States to acquire deposits and loans of two FNBC Bank & Trust locations

Jan. 26, 2022 5:19 AM ETMidland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) has signed a branch purchase and assumption agreement with FNBC Bank & Trust, whereby Midland will acquire the deposits and certain loans and other assets associated with FNBC's branches in Mokena and Yorkville, Illinois.
  • Midland will also acquire the Mokena branch location.
  • Under the terms, Midland will acquire ~$86M of deposits and ~$26M of loans. The deposits being acquired have an overall cost of less than 0.10%, with more than 35% being noninterest-bearing transaction accounts.
  • Immediately following the closing, Midland expects the transaction to be slightly accretive to earnings.
  • The transaction is expected to close during the second quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.
  • Prior to or upon closing of the deal, FNBC intends to close the Yorkville branch, which is approximately one mile from Midland's existing Yorkville branch.
  • Midland will continue operating the Mokena location as well as its existing Yorkville location following the completion of the transaction.
