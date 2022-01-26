TD to hire over 2,000 Tech roles in 2022

Jan. 26, 2022 5:21 AM ETThe Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • TD Bank Group (NYSE:TD) unveils plans to hire over 2,000 technology roles in 2022 with a specific focus on key skills in new technologies and processes to drive investments focused on helping to power the future of banking for both customers and colleagues at the Bank.
  • The new appointment will represent an increase over the approximately 300 tech hires the company made in 2021.
  • The bank is looking for candidates with skills in cloud technology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and data.
  • The company also announced a multi-year agreement with Databricks Inc. to enhance its data-analytics capabilities on the cloud.
  • The bank also announced the implementation of AI-powered fraud-detection technology powered by software company FRISS.
