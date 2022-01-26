Elbit Systems secures $16M contract for telescope under ULTRASAT program
Jan. 26, 2022 5:25 AM ETElbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) has won a contract valued at ~ $16M to supply a space telescope to the Weizmann Institute of Science under Israel's Ultraviolet Transient Astronomy Satellite ("ULTRASAT") program to observe and research deep space.
- The ULTRASAT program is jointly managed and funded by the Weizmann Institute of Science and the Israeli Space Agency and is carried out in association with the German DESY research center.
- Under the contract, the company will develop, manufacture and integrate a highly sensitive, wide field of view (200 square degrees) ultraviolet space telescope that is intended to help scientists in understanding the creation of heavy elements, black holes and gravitational waves and discover astronomical phenomena such as supernovas.
- The contract will be performed over a period of two years.