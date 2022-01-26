JinkoSolar subsidiary begins trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange
Jan. 26, 2022 5:46 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company's principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, has completed its initial public offering, or IPO, process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
- After the IPO, JinkoSolar owns ~58.62% of Jiangxi Jinko.
- On the first trading day of January 26, 2022, Jiangxi Jinko's shares closed at RMB10.55 per share, up 111.00% as compared to the IPO price.
- The shares were issued at a public offering price of RMB5.00/share and the total gross proceeds of the IPO are approximately RMB10.00B.
- Shares are up 11.4% PM.