JinkoSolar subsidiary begins trading on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Jan. 26, 2022 5:46 AM ETJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) announced that the company's principal operating subsidiary, Jiangxi Jinko, has completed its initial public offering, or IPO, process and started trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's Sci-Tech innovation board.
  • After the IPO, JinkoSolar owns ~58.62% of Jiangxi Jinko.
  • On the first trading day of January 26, 2022, Jiangxi Jinko's shares closed at RMB10.55 per share, up 111.00% as compared to the IPO price.
  • The shares were issued at a public offering price of RMB5.00/share and the total gross proceeds of the IPO are approximately RMB10.00B.
  • Shares are up 11.4% PM.
