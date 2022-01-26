Paysafe taps New York sports-betting market
Jan. 26, 2022 5:47 AM ETPaysafe Limited (PSFE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) announced its expansion into the regulated New York sports-betting market to strengthen its position as the leader in North American iGaming payments and affiliate marketing.
- This comes on the foot of company’s strong 2021 growth across the U.S. and Canada, where its established presence benefited from federal sports-betting regulation, and a major Skrill USA digital wallet upgrade for iGaming.
- Through its payment gateway, the company is now processing online deposits and payouts for New York players with mobile sports-betting brands in the new market, which is expected to reach $1B in annual revenue, according to Macquarie.
- The company, which appointed former DraftKings and Jackpocket leader Cutler in Q3 to lead its new North America iGaming division and deliver an ambitious operator-first growth strategy, is now supporting gaming brands with payments and affiliate marketing in a total of 18 states plus Washington, D.C.
- Flagship brands FOX Bet, Golden Nugget Online Gaming, and PointsBet expanded their existing payments partnerships with Paysafe into new states in 2021.
- New partners Fubo Sportsbook, PlayUp, SuperBook™ Sports, and WynnBET, among other brands, plugged into Paysafe for traditional credit and debit card payments, the Skrill USA digital wallet and paysafecard and Paysafecash eCash solutions.
- Zak Cutler, Paysafe’s new CEO of North America iGaming said: “Payments and affiliate marketing play essential roles in customer conversion and the growth of iGaming brands and the wider market. We’re proud to have supported the ongoing expansion of the North American online gaming space in 2021 through 2022, with our recent entry into New York – a pivotal market that will hopefully galvanize broader U.S. state and Canadian provincial regulation.”
- Shares up 2.6% premarket.