Philips launches first at-home, 12-lead ECG solution for decentralized clinical trials

Jan. 26, 2022 5:43 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Exterior view of the French headquarters of Philips in Suresnes, France

HJBC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) has introduced the industry’s first full-service, at-home, 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solution for use in decentralized clinical trials.
  • The clinical-grade solution is the most advanced patient-centric ECG offering within the company’s cardiac monitoring portfolio, pairing data readings comparable to clinical, site-based ECGs with Philips cloud-based data collection and analysis services.
  • Philips at-home ECG solution aims to improve trial recruitment, compliance and patient retention by reducing the need for and burden of site visits.
  • Leveraging PCA 500 ECG patch data recording technology, the at-home solution allows clinical trial participants to record data with quality comparable to site-based ECGs at home.
  • The solution’s innovative body-worn patch ensures compliant 12-lead ECG placement and near real-time, highly secure data transmission without the need for recurring site visits, onsite technician, or home nurses.
