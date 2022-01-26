Philips launches first at-home, 12-lead ECG solution for decentralized clinical trials
Jan. 26, 2022 5:43 AM ETKoninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG) has introduced the industry’s first full-service, at-home, 12-lead electrocardiogram (ECG) solution for use in decentralized clinical trials.
- The clinical-grade solution is the most advanced patient-centric ECG offering within the company’s cardiac monitoring portfolio, pairing data readings comparable to clinical, site-based ECGs with Philips cloud-based data collection and analysis services.
- Philips at-home ECG solution aims to improve trial recruitment, compliance and patient retention by reducing the need for and burden of site visits.
- Leveraging PCA 500 ECG patch data recording technology, the at-home solution allows clinical trial participants to record data with quality comparable to site-based ECGs at home.
- The solution’s innovative body-worn patch ensures compliant 12-lead ECG placement and near real-time, highly secure data transmission without the need for recurring site visits, onsite technician, or home nurses.