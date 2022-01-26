Anthem Non-GAAP EPS of $5.14 beats by $0.02, revenue of $36.02B misses by $450M

Jan. 26, 2022 6:01 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Anthem press release (NYSE:ANTM): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $5.14 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $36.02B (+14.2% Y/Y) misses by $450M.
  • Medical enrollment increased by 2.4 million members year-over-year and 303 thousand members in the fourth quarter to 45.4 million members.

  • Full Year 2022:

    • GAAP net income is expected to be greater than $26.75 per share, including approximately $1.50 per share of net unfavorable items. Excluding these items, adjusted net income is expected to be greater than $28.25* per share vs. $28.54 consensus.
    • Medical membership is expected to be in the range of 45.6 - 46.2 million. Risk-based membership is expected to be in the range of 19.5 - 19.9 million. Fee-based membership is expected to be in the range of 26.1 - 26.3 million.
    • Operating revenue is expected to be approximately $152 billion, including premium revenue of approximately $130 billion vs. $153.09B consensus.
    • Benefit expense ratio is expected to be in the range of 88.0% plus or minus 50 basis points.
    • SG&A ratio is expected to be 10.8% plus or minus 50 basis points.
    • Operating cash flow is expected to be greater than $6.9 billion.
    • Investment income is expected to be $1.1 billion.
    • Interest expense is expected to be $840 million.
    • Effective tax rate is expected to be between 22.0 - 24.0%.
    • Share count is expected to be between 243 - 244 million.
