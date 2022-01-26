TE Connectivity Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.15, revenue of $3.82B beats by $80M
Jan. 26, 2022 6:02 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity press release (NYSE:TEL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $3.82B (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Second Quarter FY22 Outlook:
- For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the company expects net sales of approximately $3.8 billion vs. $3.87B consensus, reflecting an approximate 2% increase on a reported basis and an approximate 3% increase on an organic basis year over year.
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations are expected to be approximately $1.52 with adjusted EPS of approximately $1.70 vs. $1.70 consensus, up 8% year over year.