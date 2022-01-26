DJE Holdings to acquire Mustache
Jan. 26, 2022 6:10 AM ETCognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- DJE Holdings to acquire Mustache LLC, an integrated content agency based in Brooklyn, New York.
- Pursuant to the closure, Mustache will join the DJE Holdings portfolio and will serve as the content, creative and digital hub for the firm's Strategic Sector Agencies (SSAs), which include Revere, Salutem, and Edible.
- Mustache, previously part of Cognizant (NASDAQ:CTSH), will maintain its branding as a boutique creative and content entity and will continue to support and grow its roster of clients, including Netflix and Under Armour, while beginning work with a number of DJE clients.
- John Limotte, founder and CEO of Mustache, will continue to oversee day-to-day operations.
- The transaction is expected to close by February 2022.
- Terms were not disclosed.