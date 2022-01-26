Li-Cycle forms a joint venture with ECO STOR AS and Morrow Batteries AS for lithium-ion battery facility in Norway

Jan. 26, 2022 6:13 AM ETLi-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Li-Cycle Holdings (NYSE:LICY) shares up 4% premarket, has formed a joint venture with ECO STOR AS and Morrow Batteries AS to construct a new commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility in southern Norway.
  • Li-Cycle (LICY) will be the majority owner of the joint venture, with ECO STOR and Morrow being minority owners and Nordic-headquartered strategic partners.
  • Norwegian Spoke will be Li-Cycle’s first recycling facility outside of North America and is expected to have the capacity to process up to 10,000 tonnes of lithium-ion batteries per year.
  • The facility is expected to be operational in early 2023.
  • Ajay Kochhar, President, CEO and co-founder of Li-Cycle said, “Norway’s early leadership in EV adoption and ecosystem is a beacon for electrification globally, creating a robust market for both battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries domestically. Together with our new partners, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on this meaningful opportunity.”
