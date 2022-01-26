Exela Technologies to buy back up to ~100M shares through exchange of new notes
Jan. 26, 2022
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) has commenced an offer to holders of its’s outstanding shares of common stock, to exchange up to 100M shares for up to $100M aggregate principal amount of its unsecured 6.00% senior notes due 2029.
- The shareholders can exchange blocks of 25 shares of common stock into a tradable $25 note due 2029 with 6% annual interest rate , and will mature on March 31, 2029.
- Offering price represents an 82% premium to the closing share price of $0.55 on January 25, 2022.
- Shares tendered will be retired, reducing share count by approximately 29%.
- The participating shareholders should instruct their broker to tender their shares well before the expiration time of Midnight EST on February 24, 2022, to give their broker enough time to tender their shares.
- The company intends to apply to list the new notes on either the NYSE or Nasdaq under the symbol “XELAA.