Materialise and Sigma Labs develop breakthrough technology to advance metal additive manufacturing
Jan. 26, 2022 6:28 AM ETSigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB), MTLSBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) have developed a breakthrough technology to enhance the scalability of metal additive manufacturing (AM) applications.
- The new platform combines the Materialise control platform and Sigma Labs' PrintRite3D sensor technology to allow users to identify and correct metal build issues in real-time thus improving the productivity in metal AM and reduces scrap rates, paving the way for manufacturers to advance their operations and implement metal AM in serial production.
- In addition to the platform, both the companies will collaborate with end-users and machine producers to refine processes for their unique applications.
- The companies are seeking partners across industries who are interested in expanding their use of metal AM in serial production.