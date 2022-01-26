AT&T Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.03, revenue of $41B beats by $550M
- AT&T press release (NYSE:T): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $41B (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by $550M.
- Shares +1.2% PM.
- Mobility: 884,000 postpaid phone net adds; 1.3M postpaid net adds; Postpaid phone churn of 0.75%.
- HBO and HBO Max total subscribers totaled 73.8 million.
For the full year 2022, including WarnerMedia and Xandr, the company expects:
- Consolidated revenue growth in the low-single digits range compared to 2021 consolidated revenues of $153.2 billion vs. $157.91B consensus, which excludes U.S. Video and Vrio.
- Adjusted EPS from $3.10 to $3.15 vs. $3.21 consensus.
- Gross capital investment in the $24 billion range with capital expenditures in the $20 billion range.
- 2022 free cash flow in the $23 billion range.