AT&T Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.03, revenue of $41B beats by $550M

Jan. 26, 2022 6:29 AM ETAT&T Inc. (T)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor23 Comments
  • AT&T press release (NYSE:T): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.78 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $41B (-10.3% Y/Y) beats by $550M.
  • Shares +1.2% PM.
  • Mobility: 884,000 postpaid phone net adds; 1.3M postpaid net adds; Postpaid phone churn of 0.75%.
  • HBO and HBO Max total subscribers totaled 73.8 million.

  • For the full year 2022, including WarnerMedia and Xandr, the company expects:

    • Consolidated revenue growth in the low-single digits range compared to 2021 consolidated revenues of $153.2 billion vs. $157.91B consensus, which excludes U.S. Video and Vrio.
    • Adjusted EPS from $3.10 to $3.15 vs. $3.21 consensus.
    • Gross capital investment in the $24 billion range with capital expenditures in the $20 billion range.
    • 2022 free cash flow in the $23 billion range.
