Anthem posts double-digit top and bottom line growth; beats non-GAAP EPS estimates
Jan. 26, 2022 6:34 AM ETAnthem, Inc. (ANTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) reports Q4 2021 results reflecting strong financial performance.
- Operating revenue grew by 14.2% Y/Y to $36B, driven by higher premium revenue due to growth in Medicaid, Medicare and Commercial risk-based membership, and growth in pharmacy product revenue within IngenioRx. Analyst forecasted revenue to grow to $36.74B.
- The revenue from premiums jumped 13.5% Y/Y to $28.8B while product revenue surged 21.6% YoY to $3.0B.
- Q4 non-GAAP net income reached $1.3B, up 98% from prior year. Non-GAAP EPS rose 102.4% Y/Y to $5.14, beating Wall Street expectations of $5.12.
- Medical enrollment increased by 2.4M members over prior year and 303 thousand members in Q4 to 45.4M members, driven by organic growth in the Medicaid business, and growth in Commercial risk-based and fee-based membership.
- The benefit expense ratio was 89.5% in Q4, an increase of 60 basis points versus prior year quarter.
- Operating cash flow was $1.7B, or 1.5 times net income in Q4, a decrease of $2.1B as compared to 2020. The year-on-year decrease was primarily driven by an increase in medical claims payable in Q4 2020 compared with a slight decrease in Q4 2021, and an increase in receivables.
- For FY 2022, Anthem projects medical memberships to reach 45.6M - 46.2M with operating revenue and premium revenue of $152B (consensus $153.09B) and $130B, respectively.
- Non-GAAP EPS is expected to be greater than $28.25 (consensus $28.54). GAAP EPS is estimated to be greater than $26.75.
- Benefit expense ratio is expected to be in the range of 88.0% +/- 50 basis points. Operating cash flow is anticipated to be >$6.9B.
