High Tide opens two new Canna Cabana locations in Regina

Jan. 26, 2022 6:34 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announced that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis in Regina, Saskatchewan has commenced selling recreational cannabis products for adult use.
  • Also, another store at a different location will also begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Jan.27.
  • These openings will bring High Tide's total number of branded retail locations across Canada to 109, and 9 in Saskatchewan, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.
  • "This growth in Regina is just one part of our Canada-wide expansion strategy for 2022, through which we plan to reach 150 retail locations by investing in promising markets across the country," president & CEO Raj Grover commented.
  • The company plans to pay $100K in consulting fees to two consultants as consideration for services; it also granted 35K stock options to certain consultants, that fully vest over a 2-year period and exercisable for a 3 year period.
  • Shares are trading 4.5% down premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.