High Tide opens two new Canna Cabana locations in Regina
Jan. 26, 2022 6:34 AM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) announced that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis in Regina, Saskatchewan has commenced selling recreational cannabis products for adult use.
- Also, another store at a different location will also begin selling recreational cannabis products for adult use on Jan.27.
- These openings will bring High Tide's total number of branded retail locations across Canada to 109, and 9 in Saskatchewan, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories.
- "This growth in Regina is just one part of our Canada-wide expansion strategy for 2022, through which we plan to reach 150 retail locations by investing in promising markets across the country," president & CEO Raj Grover commented.
- The company plans to pay $100K in consulting fees to two consultants as consideration for services; it also granted 35K stock options to certain consultants, that fully vest over a 2-year period and exercisable for a 3 year period.
- Shares are trading 4.5% down premarket.