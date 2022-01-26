RPC Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03, revenue of $268.25M beats by $27.93M

Jan. 26, 2022 6:47 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • RPC press release (NYSE:RES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $268.25M (+80.5% Y/Y) beats by $27.93M.
  • CEO comment: "As we begin 2022, there are many indications of continued growing activity levels and improved pricing. We look forward to participating in this market with well-maintained fleets of equipment and trained crews. Our operational environment is being impacted by personnel shortages exacerbated by the current COVID surge. Our industry is also facing materials and parts shortages impacting many essential inputs, as well as price increases for raw materials and components. While we have been able to stay ahead of these issues, they may impact our utilization and profitability in the near term."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.