Jan. 26, 2022 6:47 AM ETRPC, Inc. (RES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- RPC press release (NYSE:RES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.06 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $268.25M (+80.5% Y/Y) beats by $27.93M.
- CEO comment: "As we begin 2022, there are many indications of continued growing activity levels and improved pricing. We look forward to participating in this market with well-maintained fleets of equipment and trained crews. Our operational environment is being impacted by personnel shortages exacerbated by the current COVID surge. Our industry is also facing materials and parts shortages impacting many essential inputs, as well as price increases for raw materials and components. While we have been able to stay ahead of these issues, they may impact our utilization and profitability in the near term."