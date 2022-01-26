MediciNova secures new European patent for MN-001 and MN-002 for hepatic ballooning
Jan. 26, 2022 6:47 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) for hepatic ballooning.
- Once issued, the patent maturing from this application is expected to expire no earlier than January 2035.
- The allowed claims cover oral administration, including tablets and capsules, as well as liquid dosage forms, and cover a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing frequencies.
- Hepatocyte ballooning is a component of the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) activity score.
- Shares up 6.6% premarket at $2.44.