MediciNova secures new European patent for MN-001 and MN-002 for hepatic ballooning

Jan. 26, 2022

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) that it has received a Notice of Intention to Grant from the European Patent Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-001 (tipelukast) and MN-002 (a major metabolite of MN-001) for hepatic ballooning.
  • Once issued, the patent maturing from this application is expected to expire no earlier than January 2035.
  • The allowed claims cover oral administration, including tablets and capsules, as well as liquid dosage forms, and cover a wide range of dosage strengths and dosing frequencies.
  • Hepatocyte ballooning is a component of the Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) activity score.
  • Shares up 6.6% premarket at $2.44.
