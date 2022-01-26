Marine Products GAAP EPS of $0.25, revenue of $76.54M
Jan. 26, 2022 6:49 AM ETMarine Products Corporation (MPX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Marine Products press release (NYSE:MPX): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.25.
- Revenue of $76.54M (+7.6% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: "As we manage these issues, we remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for recreational boating. Dealer and consumer demand remain strong for the foreseeable future. We also are finding that consumer preferences are migrating towards larger boats. Our 2022 model year lineup was developed in response to that demand, and it is positively impacting our financial results. I am also pleased to report continued dominant market share in our two propulsion categories and size ranges."