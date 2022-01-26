Ares Management expands into European Real Estate debt
Jan. 26, 2022 6:57 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced addition of Philip Moore, Alessandro Luca and Anisa Dudhia to expand its real estate debt presence in Europe.
- The team has already closed first €113M investment in Belgium and expects to continue adding additional professionals in the near-term.
- Mr. Moore joins Ares as a Partner and Head of the team. Most recently served as a Managing Director in The Carlyle Group’s flagship Credit Opportunities Fund.
- Mr. Luca joins as a Principal having previously been part of Goldman Sachs’ Real Estate Finance team since 2012.
- Ms. Dudhia joins as a Vice President and Counsel in the Ares Legal Team from Clifford Chance LLP, where she focused on real estate finance.