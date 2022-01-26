Ares Management expands into European Real Estate debt

Jan. 26, 2022 6:57 AM ETAres Management Corporation (ARES)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) announced addition of Philip Moore, Alessandro Luca and Anisa Dudhia to expand its real estate debt presence in Europe.
  • The team has already closed first €113M investment in Belgium and expects to continue adding additional professionals in the near-term.
  • Mr. Moore joins Ares as a Partner and Head of the team. Most recently served as a Managing Director in The Carlyle Group’s flagship Credit Opportunities Fund.
  • Mr. Luca joins as a Principal having previously been part of Goldman Sachs’ Real Estate Finance team since 2012.
  • Ms. Dudhia joins as a Vice President and Counsel in the Ares Legal Team from Clifford Chance LLP, where she focused on real estate finance.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.