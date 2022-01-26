Automatic Data Processing Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.02, revenue of $4B beats by $20M
Jan. 26, 2022
- Automatic Data Processing press release (NASDAQ:ADP): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $4B (+9% Y/Y) beats by $20M.
- Consolidated Fiscal 2022 Outlook:
- Revenue growth of 8% to 9% vs. prior guidance of 7% to 8% vs. 7.73% consensus
- Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 50 to 75 basis points
- Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 22.5%
- Diluted EPS growth of 11% to 13% vs. prior guidance of 10% to 12%
- Adjusted diluted EPS growth of 12% to 14%
- vs. prior guidance of 11% to 13% vs. consensus of +12.45%