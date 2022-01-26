Nasdaq Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.15, revenue of $885M beats by $18.54M

Jan. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ)ARRBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Nasdaq press release (NASDAQ:NDAQ): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.93 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $885M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $18.54M.
  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) increased 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and excluding Verafin, increased 9%. Annualized SaaS revenues increased 43% and represented 34% of ARR.

  • 2022 EXPENSE AND TAX GUIDANCE: The company is initiating its 2022 non-GAAP operating expense guidance to a range of $1,680 to $1,760 million. Nasdaq expects its 2022 non-GAAP tax rate to be in the range of 24.0% to 26.0%.

