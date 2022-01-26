General Dynamics GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $10.29B misses by $400M
Jan. 26, 2022
- General Dynamics press release (NYSE:GD): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $10.29B (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $400M.
- Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $127.5B.
- "Our continued focus on operating performance and protecting the health and safety of our employees contributed to strong fourth-quarter and full-year results," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Furthermore, favorable cash flow has enabled us to continue reducing debt, returning value to shareholders and investing in future growth."