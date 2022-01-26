General Dynamics GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02, revenue of $10.29B misses by $400M

Jan. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETGeneral Dynamics Corporation (GD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • General Dynamics press release (NYSE:GD): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.39 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $10.29B (-1.8% Y/Y) misses by $400M.
  • Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $127.5B.
  • "Our continued focus on operating performance and protecting the health and safety of our employees contributed to strong fourth-quarter and full-year results," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "Furthermore, favorable cash flow has enabled us to continue reducing debt, returning value to shareholders and investing in future growth."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.