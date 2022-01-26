Oshkosh falls after higher costs cut into margins

Jan. 26, 2022 7:03 AM ETOshkosh Corporation (OSK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Glowing light market chart of business glowing stock graph or investment financial data profit on growth money diagram background with diagram exchange information. 3D rendering.

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

  • Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) reports sales rose 13.7% in FQ1 with strong demand for access equipment in North America offsetting lower sales in the fire & emergency segment.
  • Consolidated operating income fell to 1.0% of sales during the quarter vs. 6.1% a year ago. The decrease was primarily due to higher material & logistics costs, unfavorable cumulative catch-up adjustments on contracts in the defense segment and unfavorable product mix, offset in part by the impact of the higher sales volume and the beginning of higher pricing in response to the higher input costs.
  • The company initiates FY22 guidance for revenue of $8B to $8.5B vs. $8.21B consensus and EPS of $5.75 to $6.75 vs. $6.32 consensus. OSK sees strong customer demand, significant price realization in its backlog, improved visibility to input costs and continued efforts to manage supply chain dynamics underpinning the outlook.
  • Shares of OSK are down 3.40% premarket to $112.80 following the FQ1 report.
