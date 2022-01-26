Gatos Silver sinks after disclosing errors in Cerro Los Gatos resource report

Jan. 26, 2022 7:06 AM ETGatos Silver, Inc. (GATO)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Gold mine

Alexey Dozmorov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) -38.6% pre-market after saying its technical report from July 2020 which included production performance contained errors, "as well as indications that there is an overestimation in the existing resource model."
  • The company estimates a 30%-50% potential reduction of the metal content of Cerro Los Gatos' mineral reserve, thus the mineral resource and reserve estimates in the 2020 Technical Report cannot be relied upon.
  • Gatos says it is working with independent engineering consultants to better understand the magnitude of the overestimation and create a new life of mine plan, which likely will not be completed until H2 2022.
  • RBC Capital downgrades Gatos Silver to Underperform from Outperform with a $4 price target.
  • Gatos recently reported that Q4 2021 silver production from the 70%-owned Cerro Los Gatos mine reached record levels.
