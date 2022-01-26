Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones futures surge ahead of Fed
- The stock market is poised for a sharp rebound from yesterday's selloff as investors brace for the FOMC announcement.
- Nasdaq 100 futures (NDX:IND) +2.3% are doing the best, while S&P 500 futures (SPX) +1.5% and Dow futures (INDU) +1.1% are also rallying.
- The Info Tech sector is leading in premarket trading, with Microsoft gaining and all the other megacaps in positive territory.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is little changed at 1.79%.
- The Federal Reserve will announce what is expected to be its last no-change decision before starting hiking this afternoon. Chairman Jay Powell speaks afterwards amid possibly the most fragile market conditions in his tenure.
- While there's little whispering about a surprise hike, Standard Chartered's Steven Englander says a sudden end to QE may be in the cards.
- "Our baseline is that the FOMC will finish QE in March and start QT in May or June, but it is possible that they just call it quits on QE in Feb," he says "This could seem hawkish on the announcement but if Powell says that they hope by going a bit faster on QE they can go a bit slower on fed funds, it would become market friendly."
- "The Fed does not want to force growth below trend (growth is slowing anyway)," UBS chief economist Paul Donovan says. "The Fed does not want to force inflation lower (inflation will drop anyway). There is little the Fed can do to influence the price of a 2001 Honda Civic. The Fed might want to create conditions that give it political credit when inflation does slow."
- "The Fed wants to stabilize the economy and inflation when the extraordinary demand shock of the post-pandemic world reverts to normality," he adds. "There is a big difference between the policy path and the economic/market outcome of a 'Volcker shock' squeezing inflation out of the economy, versus a stabilization at normal."
- In early economic data, mortgage applications fell amid the rise in rates.