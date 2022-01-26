Corning Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.71B beats by $120M

Jan. 26, 2022 7:11 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Corning press release (NYSE:GLW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $3.71B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Shares +5% PM.
  • For the first quarter, Corning expects core sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion vs. $3.44B consensus, with core EPS of $0.48 to $0.53 vs. $0.48 consensus. For 2022, management expects sales of approximately $15 billion and profit to grow faster than sales; capital expenditures are expected to remain at approximately the 2021 level.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.