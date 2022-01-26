Corning Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02, revenue of $3.71B beats by $120M
Jan. 26, 2022 7:11 AM ETCorning Incorporated (GLW)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Corning press release (NYSE:GLW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $3.71B (+10.7% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Shares +5% PM.
- For the first quarter, Corning expects core sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion vs. $3.44B consensus, with core EPS of $0.48 to $0.53 vs. $0.48 consensus. For 2022, management expects sales of approximately $15 billion and profit to grow faster than sales; capital expenditures are expected to remain at approximately the 2021 level.