Cazoo agrees to buy leading Italian online car retailer, brumbrum for €80M in cash and stock deal

Jan. 26, 2022 7:12 AM ETCazoo Group Ltd (CZOO), CZOO.WSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Cazoo (NYSE:CZOO) has agreed to acquire brumbrum, Italy’s leading digital car retailer and subscription platform for €80M in a mix of cash & Cazoo shares.
  • The transaction will combine Cazoo’s market-leading brand, platform and funding with brumbrum’s strong team, local market expertise and commercial relationships across Italy.
  • Once integrated, the deal will accelerate the launch of Cazoo’s full proposition throughout Italy by the middle of this year.
  • The deal is expected to complete in the coming days.
  • The acquisition will accelerate Cazoo’s planned launch across Italy in 2022.
