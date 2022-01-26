NRx Pharma receives safety report of patients administered Zyesami for COVID-19

  • NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) has received a first safety report from a Southwestern hospital where physicians have administered ZYESAMI (Aviptadil) to patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure.
  • The safety update report indicated that of the first 19 patients treated by Dec. 31, 2021, three had died and 16 (84%) were reported to be alive by Jan. 22, 2021.
  • At the time of the report, 14 of these 16 patients had been discharged to a rehabilitation center or home and two remained in the hospital.
  • No Serious Adverse Events (SAEs) were reported.
  • These data were included in an application to FDA for Emergency Use Authorization for critical COVID-19 patients who are at immediate risk of death from respiratory failure despite treatment with remdesivir.
