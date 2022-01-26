Mattel pops after winning back Disney princess licensing deal from Hasbro

Jan. 26, 2022 7:14 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT), DIS, HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Disney And Saks Fifth Avenue Unveil "Disney Frozen 2" Holiday Windows

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Mattel Inc.(NASDAQ:MAT) has won back the license to produce toys based off of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) princess lineup, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Crucially, the deal will include the popular princesses from the Frozen franchise. The loss of the Disney princess deal to rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in 2016 was one of the biggest shockers in the toy industry of the last decade.
  • "It was an important priority, and it’s something we worked hard to win," states Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz on the development.
  • Mattel (MAT) is expected to start selling new Disney toys in 2023. Financial terms of the princess deal were not disclosed.
  • Shares of Mattel (MAT) are up 5.60% premarket to $20.65. Hasbro (HAS) is 0.44% higher.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.