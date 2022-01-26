Mattel pops after winning back Disney princess licensing deal from Hasbro
Jan. 26, 2022 7:14 AM ETMattel, Inc. (MAT), DIS, HASBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Mattel Inc.(NASDAQ:MAT) has won back the license to produce toys based off of Disney's (NYSE:DIS) princess lineup, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. Crucially, the deal will include the popular princesses from the Frozen franchise. The loss of the Disney princess deal to rival Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in 2016 was one of the biggest shockers in the toy industry of the last decade.
- "It was an important priority, and it’s something we worked hard to win," states Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz on the development.
- Mattel (MAT) is expected to start selling new Disney toys in 2023. Financial terms of the princess deal were not disclosed.
- Shares of Mattel (MAT) are up 5.60% premarket to $20.65. Hasbro (HAS) is 0.44% higher.