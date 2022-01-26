UBS maintains buy for Globus Medical on survey indicating market share growth
Jan. 26, 2022 7:17 AM ETGlobus Medical, Inc. (GMED)NUVABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- UBS is maintaining its buy rating on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) citing a survey of spine and neurosurgeons indicating it is poised to gain the most market share among competitors.
- Analyst Matthew Taylor is also keeping his $91 price target (~38% upside based on yesterday's close).
- Taylor said his buy rating is based on data from the UBS Evidence Lab Survey of US surgeons completed in October and November.
- Separately, Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman cut his price target to $72 from $80 (~9% upside).
- In November, another analyst expressed skepticism that Globus might buy NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA).