UBS maintains buy for Globus Medical on survey indicating market share growth

Jan. 26, 2022

UBS branch in Switzerland with logo

simarts/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • UBS is maintaining its buy rating on Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) citing a survey of spine and neurosurgeons indicating it is poised to gain the most market share among competitors.
  • Analyst Matthew Taylor is also keeping his $91 price target (~38% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Taylor said his buy rating is based on data from the UBS Evidence Lab Survey of US surgeons completed in October and November.
  • Separately, Stifel analyst Mathew Blackman cut his price target to $72 from $80 (~9% upside).
  • In November, another analyst expressed skepticism that Globus might buy NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA).
