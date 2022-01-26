Brookfield buys Urban Grid in $650M deal, adding 20K MW of solar and storage
Jan. 26, 2022 7:22 AM ETBrookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) and its institutional partners agree to acquire clean power developer Urban Grid for $650M, adding a pipeline of projects comprising 13K MW of utility-scale solar and 7K MW of energy storage.
- Urban Grid also has nearly 2K MW of under construction or ready-to-build solar projects, with another 4K MW of de-risked advanced stage buildout opportunities.
- Brookfield says the deal triples its U.S. development pipeline to 31K MW of capacity, making it one of the largest renewable developers in the country.
- The deal comes a day after Brookfield Renewable shares posted their lowest closing price in more than a year.