Chevron places order for automated drones
Jan. 26, 2022 7:27 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), CVXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) surges 11.5% premarket after its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks and American Robotics announced that American Robotics received a new purchase order from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for its fully autonomous, FAA-approved, Scout Systems.
- This marks American Robotics’ second Fortune 100 customer in the oil and gas space.
- American Robotics’ fully-automated drone systems each conduct up to 20 autonomous missions per day without having a pilot or visual observer on the ground.
- The adoption of this technology in the space will allow for automated inspections, regular site monitoring, and enhanced safety for employees, all at a lower cost with increased accuracy.
- Shares of CVX are up 1% PM.