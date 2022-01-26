Chevron places order for automated drones

Jan. 26, 2022 7:27 AM ETOndas Holdings Inc. (ONDS), CVXBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) surges 11.5% premarket after its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks and American Robotics announced that American Robotics received a new purchase order from Chevron (NYSE:CVX) for its fully autonomous, FAA-approved, Scout Systems.
  • This marks American Robotics’ second Fortune 100 customer in the oil and gas space.
  • American Robotics’ fully-automated drone systems each conduct up to 20 autonomous missions per day without having a pilot or visual observer on the ground.
  • The adoption of this technology in the space will allow for automated inspections, regular site monitoring, and enhanced safety for employees, all at a lower cost with increased accuracy.
  • Shares of CVX are up 1% PM.
