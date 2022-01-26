Agrify to raise $27.3M in private placement transaction

Jan. 26, 2022 7:30 AM ETAgrify Corporation (AGFY)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) trades 2.7% down premarket after entered into securities purchase agreements with an institutional investor and other accredited investors in a private placement transaction.
  • Under the agreement, the company will issue and sell 4.02M shares in lieu of stock, pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants exercisable six months from closing to purchase up to 3.02M shares for 5-years at an exercise price of $7.48/share.
  • The common stock and warrants will be sold at a combined purchase price of $6.80.
  • It expects to receive gross proceeds from the offering to be ~$27.3M; net proceeds to be used for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, working capital, product development, acquisitions, capital expenditures, and other business opportunities.
  • The offering is expected to close on or about Jan.28.
