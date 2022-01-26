Abbott Laboratories Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.11, revenue of $11.5B beats by $790M
Jan. 26, 2022 7:31 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Abbott Laboratories press release (NYSE:ABT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.32 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $11.5B (+7.5% Y/Y) beats by $790M.
- Shares +1.1% PM.
- Abbott issues full-year 2022 guidance for diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of at least $3.43 and full-year adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of at least $4.70 vs. $5.06 consensus.
- Full-year 2022 guidance includes an initial COVID-19 testing-related sales forecast of $2.5 billion, which Abbott expects to occur early in the year and will update on a quarterly basis.