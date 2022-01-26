Kimberly-Clark Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.05, revenue of $4.97B beats by $70M
Jan. 26, 2022 7:32 AM ETKimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Kimberly-Clark press release (NYSE:KMB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30 beats by $0.05.
- Revenue of $4.97B (+2.7% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- 2022 Outlook and Key Planning Assumptions:
- Net sales increase 1 to 2 percent vs. +3.23% consensus.
- Organic sales increase 3 to 4 percent.
- Foreign currency exchange rates unfavorable approximately 2 percent.
- Operating profit down low to mid-single digits percent compared to adjusted operating profit in 2021.
- Key cost inputs expected to increase $750 to $900 million. Costs are projected to increase or remain elevated for most inputs including purchased raw materials as well as for distribution and energy.
- Foreign currency translation effects expected to reduce operating profit by 1 to 2 percent and transaction effects are also anticipated to negatively impact the comparison.
- Cost savings associated with FORCE program of $300 to $350 million.
- Marketing, research and general spending expected to be up year-on-year driven by general inflation, variable incentive expense and investments in the business.
- Nonoperating expense expected to increase somewhat compared to adjusted nonoperating expense in 2021.
- Interest expense expected to increase slightly.
- Effective tax rate of 22 to 24 percent.
- Net income from equity companies up somewhat year-on-year.
- Earnings per share of $5.60 to $6.00 vs. $6.72 consensus
- Capital spending of $1,000 to $1,100 million.
- Dividend increase of 1.8 percent (approved by the Board of Directors and as mentioned previously in this release). The quarterly dividend will increase to $1.16 per share, up from $1.14 per share in 2021. The first dividend will be payable on April 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2022.