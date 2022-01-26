Quest Diagnostics launches COVID-19 rapid antigen test through its testing platform

Jan. 26, 2022

  • Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) announces the availability of an at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen test service for consumer purchase, available through QuestDirect, the company's testing platform.
  • Through a collaboration with eMed, the new service features proctored telehealth by which a trained technician observes proper sample collection, confirms identity, and certifies results reporting during a telehealth visit.
  • The offering enables the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test, a self-administered nasal swab antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes, to be used under observation from a certified telehealth proctor.
  • Each test kit contains a two-pack of tests for $70 available for purchase through QuestDirect.
  • Quest is collaborating with digital health company Truepill for order fulfillment and delivery; customers can expect to receive test kits within two to three business days of purchasing.
  • Earlier in the month, DGX reported above consensus Q4 and FY21 preliminary results.
