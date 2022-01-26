Hess Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.12, revenue of $2.26B beats by $290M
Jan. 26, 2022 7:38 AM ETHess Corporation (HES)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Hess press release (NYSE:HES): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 beats by $0.12.
- Revenue of $2.26B (+59.2% Y/Y) beats by $290M.
- For FY2022: Net production, excluding Libya, is forecast to be in the range of 330,000 boepd to 340,000 boepd, which is a 12% to 15% increase from 2021; Bakken net production is forecast to be in the range of 165,000 boepd to 170,000 boepd, which is a 6% to 9% increase from 2021.
- E&P capital and exploratory expenditures are expected to be approximately $2.6B, of which approximately 80% will be allocated to Guyana and the Bakken.