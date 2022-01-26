Palantir names Philippe Mathieu as President of Palantir EMEA

  • Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced the appointment of Philippe Mathieu as the head of the company's Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
  • Mathieu will be responsible for driving the expansion of Palantir across the EMEA region, a role he previously held at Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), where he was executive vice president of EMEA and JAPAC responsible for overall sales and P&L for Oracle business amounting to $16B in revenue.
  • Earlier this month, Palantir and Hyundai Heavy Industries team up for big data engineering platform.
  • Shares are up 3.4% PM.
