Wayfair picks internal candidate for CTO role

Jan. 26, 2022 7:46 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) appointed Fiona Tan as Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Jim Miller, effective Mar.1; Miller will stay on for a transition period until his retirement at June end.
  • Tan joined Wayfair in 2020 as Global Head of Customer and Supplier Technology working closely with Miller as the planned successor to the CTO role.
  • Tan has 25+ years of experience leading technology teams at dynamic and fast-growing companies, including six years in executive leadership roles at Walmart overseeing technology and engineering.
  • Shares trading 1.3% down premarket.
