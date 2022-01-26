Wayfair picks internal candidate for CTO role
Jan. 26, 2022 7:46 AM ETWayfair Inc. (W)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Wayfair (NYSE:W) appointed Fiona Tan as Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Jim Miller, effective Mar.1; Miller will stay on for a transition period until his retirement at June end.
- Tan joined Wayfair in 2020 as Global Head of Customer and Supplier Technology working closely with Miller as the planned successor to the CTO role.
- Tan has 25+ years of experience leading technology teams at dynamic and fast-growing companies, including six years in executive leadership roles at Walmart overseeing technology and engineering.
- Shares trading 1.3% down premarket.