Tullow Oil provides update and guidance - read throughs for OXY and KOS
Jan. 26, 2022 7:50 AM ETOXY, KOS, TUWLFBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor
- Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) provided an operational update this morning, showing in-line production results for 2021 and falling production in 2022 as volumes from the TEN field in Ghana accelerate lower - TEN is 50% Tullow, 18% Kosmos (NYSE:KOS) and 18% Occidental (NYSE:OXY) owned.
- Total production for Tullow is expected to fall ~2% in 2022, though the problematic TEN field is expected to see volumes fall 25% YoY.
- Tullow is planning to spend $350m in capex this year, up from $265 in 2021; at $75/b Brent oil prices, Tullow expects to generate $100m in free cash flow, or ~10% of its market cap.
- Kosmos has acquired additional interest in the Jubilee and TEN fields from Occidental in the past year, so it will be interesting to see what they have to say about Tullow operatorship at earnings next month.