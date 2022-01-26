Amazon backs House Republican bill that ends federal ban on cannabis
Jan. 26, 2022 8:05 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), CURLF, TCNNF, GTBIFJUSHF, ACRHF, VRNOF, CRLBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor43 Comments
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is supporting a House Republican bill introduced in November that leaves cannabis reform up to states and removes it as a Schedule I substance.
- The bill, the States Reform Act, is sponsored by Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. It would allow regulation of cannabis in much the same way as alcohol and establish a minimum age of 21 for consumption of marijuana.
- "There are three things that really bring people together —animals, Britney Spears and cannabis," Mace told Forbes. "Those are the three things I've found that have struck a chord with the American people and that can bring people together at the dinner table — just like apple pie."
- Mace's bill is viewed as more pro-business and pro-industry compared to legislation introduced by Democrats. For example, her bill proposes a 3% excise tax compared to a 10% tax in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) bill.
- Multi-state operators (MSOs): Trulieve (OTCQX:TCNNF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Verano Holdings (OTCQX:VRNOF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF), and Jushi Holdings (OTCQX:JUSHF).
- Check out why stock performance of MSOs this year may be impacted on whether Congress acts on banking and legalization legislation.