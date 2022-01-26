Epazz launches Metaverse Solution to collaborate in a Real-Time 3D environment

  • Epazz (OTCPK:EPAZ) announced that its flagship software technology, DeskFlex desk booking software, will introduce Metaverse Virtual Office with low-cost VR headsets for under $100.00, updated software apps, and complementary hardware solutions.
  • Epazz is developing a Virtual Reality Smart Glasses technology called Epazz Slims which will allow team members to experience a complete sensory involvement of the virtual reality and augmented reality office meeting or conference.
  • DeskFlex is developing a Metaverse office, allowing remote employees to work, collaborate, meet, discuss in real-time with other office employees and will display 3D objects to enhance team collaboration.
  • The solution will be releasing this year during the summertime.
