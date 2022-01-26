DraftKings soars after Morgan Stanley calls a bottom

Business Trends Graphs and charts

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

  • Morgan Stanley fires off an upgrade on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) with shares down more than 75% from their highs.
  • Analyst Thomas Allen: "While we and the market have been focused on near to medium-term profit concerns, we believe at the current price, one should not ignore that DKNG is a leading market share player in what will be a very large profitable market."
  • DKNG trades at roughly 9X the firm's 2025 EBITDA estimate vs. 15X for high-growth Internet stocks.
  • Looking ahead at the industry landscape, California could legalize online sports betting this year, which would add $2B to Morgan Stanley's total addressable market forecasts. Launches in Louisiana, Ohio, Maryland and Nebraska are all expected to drive upside as well.
  • Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) are up 6.63% premarket to $20.60.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author JR Research's breakdown on DraftKings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.