Norfolk Southern GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.07, revenue of $2.85B beats by $30M

  • Norfolk Southern press release (NYSE:NSC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $3.12 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.85B (+10.9% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Operating ratio improved to 60.4%.
  • "The fourth quarter marks the successful completion of the ambitious three-year strategic plan we launched in 2019," said James A. Squires, Norfolk Southern chairman and CEO. "We achieved significant additional improvement in productivity while overcoming the headwinds associated with the pandemic and global supply chain disruptions. Our team continues to deliver long-term value to our shareholders and customers, and we are in an excellent position to build on these results moving forward."
