PAR Technology subsidiary ParTech launches integration partnership with Flybuy by Radius Networks
Jan. 26, 2022 8:03 AM ETPAR Technology Corporation (PAR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Par Technology's (NYSE:PAR) wholly owned subsidiary ParTech announced a new integration partnership with Georgetown, Washington D.C. based Radius Networks for integrating their Flybuy SaaS platform products into the growing PAR ecosystem.
- Flybuy is a location technology platform used at 30K+ locations in 50 countries supporting and streamlining staff operations at restaurants, retailers and grocers.
- Flybuy Pickup, Flybuy Drive Thru, Flybuy Pay and Flybuy Tableside are the suite of cloud-based tools.
- PAR and Flybuy solutions are deployed with several shared Brands including El Pollo Loco, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pizza Patrón and others.