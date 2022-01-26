PAR Technology subsidiary ParTech launches integration partnership with Flybuy by Radius Networks

  • Par Technology's (NYSE:PAR) wholly owned subsidiary ParTech announced a new integration partnership with Georgetown, Washington D.C. based Radius Networks for integrating their Flybuy SaaS platform products into the growing PAR ecosystem.
  • Flybuy is a location technology platform used at 30K+ locations in 50 countries supporting and streamlining staff operations at restaurants, retailers and grocers.
  • Flybuy Pickup, Flybuy Drive Thru, Flybuy Pay and Flybuy Tableside are the suite of cloud-based tools.
  • PAR and Flybuy solutions are deployed with several shared Brands including El Pollo Loco, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Pizza Patrón and others.
