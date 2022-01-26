Freeport-McMoRan Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.02, revenue of $6.16B misses by $320M
- Freeport-McMoRan press release (NYSE:FCX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.96 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $6.16B (+36.9% Y/Y) misses by $320M.
- Shares +3.7% PM.
- Consolidated sales totaled 1.02 billion pounds of copper, 395 thousand ounces of gold and 19 million pounds of molybdenum in fourth-quarter 2021, and 3.8 billion pounds of copper, 1.4 million ounces of gold and 82 million pounds of molybdenum for the year 2021.
- Consolidated sales for the year 2022 are expected to approximate 4.3 billion pounds of copper, 1.6 million ounces of gold and 80 million pounds of molybdenum, including 970 million pounds of copper, 380 thousand ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum in first-quarter 2022